Oskar Drabczynski committed to Harvard earlier this winter. (Avon Old Farms School)

It's been a minute since we broke down some of the biggest news in the local college hockey recruiting scene.

That's largely been due to the grind of the New England prep and high school hockey seasons. Recruiting tends to slow down a bit during this time.

However, some local prospects have finally landed Division 1 commitments.

Let's dive into some of the biggest (and most relevant) pieces of college hockey recruiting news since mid-November.