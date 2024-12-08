10 takeaways from Avon Old Farms’ 5-2 win over St. George’s

From left: St. George's Danny Buckley and Avon Old Farms' Cooper Snee. (Robert Chalmers/NEHJ)

NEWPORT, R.I. — There are many reasons Avon Old Farms captain and forward Cooper Snee is committed to Providence College.

They were all on display Saturday as Snee posted a hat trick en route to a 5-2 Avon Old Farms win over St. George's.

Avon Old Farms junior forward Liam Donnelly and sophomore forward Nico Ciardiello (Guilford, Conn.) had the two other Winged Beavers goals. St. George's junior forward Ethan Goodrich (North Hampton, N.H.) and senior defenseman Everett Baldwin (East Providence, R.I.) potted both of St. George's tallies.

The scoring started with just over five minutes to play in the first period. Snee got a pass from junior forward Tucker Harris in front of the net and roofed it over St. George's goalie Tyler King (Hudson, N.H.).