10 standouts, takeaways from Tewksbury’s win over Arlington

Tewksbury battled with Arlington on Sunday. (Robert Chalmers)

ARLINGTON, Mass. — It took Tewksbury one minute to put itself one step closer to being the top public school in the MIAA, despite being in Division 2.

In 60 seconds during the second period, the Redmen scored twice, which was enough to win 2-1, advancing to the Ed Burns Coffee Pot tournament championship.

First, sophomore forward Jack Ryan tipped a shot past Arlington goalie John Snider. Then, exactly one minute later, junior forward Kevin Andriolo took it himself around the Arlington net, got a shot off and got his own rebound, which he scored on.

Tewksbury rode those two goals to hold on.

The Spy Ponders opened the scoring with 28.4 seconds left in the first period when senior forward Cam Petrillo received a pass from senior Nolan Russell and rifled one past Tewksbury sophomore goalie Cole Abruzi.

Tewksbury improved to 14-0-1 and will play the winner of Hingham-Canton. Arlington fell to 11-4-0 and will play the loser of that game.

Let's dive into some standouts and takeaways.