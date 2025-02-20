10 standouts, takeaways from Rivers’ upset win over St. Mark’s

Rivers celebrates a goal during its win against St. Mark's on Wednesday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

SOUTHBORO, Mass. — With just under five minutes to play in the third period of a tied game, No. 3 St. Mark's tried to clear the puck.

It successfully got up off the glass, but No. 7 Rivers freshman phenom Carter Meyer (Winchester, Mass.) was there to knock it down. He dished it down low to fellow freshman Sam Pandolfo (Winchester, Mass.) and got open, as Pandolfo hit him in his wheelhouse for a one-timer.

Meyer's shot zipped past St. Mark's goalie Justin BriseBois, giving Rivers a lead it never gave up.

Pandolfo added an empty-netter to ensure the Red Wings got a 4-2 win.