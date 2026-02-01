New England Hockey Journal

MIAA

10 standouts, takeaways from Pope Francis’ win over Hingham

By

Liam Dolan supplied a goal for Pope Francis against Hingham. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

HINGHAM, Mass. — As Hingham junior forward Walter Dzavik came in slowly on a penalty shot with 8.2 seconds left in regulation, Pope Francis junior goalie George Ramsey steadied himself.

The netminder came out well above his crease. It was a good decision.

Dzavik opted for the shot, trying to go low glove, but Ramsey got it with his left pad, protecting the 2-1 lead for Pope Francis, which is how it ended.

Pope Francis improved to 9-4-3 with the win, while Hingham fell to 10-3-1.

Let's dive into some standouts and takeaways.

