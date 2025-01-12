Justin Garvey had a great game for Milton against Tilton. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MILTON, Mass. — Tilton pressed and pressed and pressed. But in the end, Milton Academy took down the No. 10 team in the region, 3-1 on Saturday.

Only one goal was scored in the first two periods. Late in the first period, Milton sophomore defenseman Chance Bolton's shot from the point bounced off a Tilton defender and in, giving the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

They extended that lead midway through the third period when senior forward Kyle Greene found fellow senior Luis Valencia streaking into the slot for a goal, giving the Mustangs a 2-0 lead.

Tilton caught a break when the first penalty of the game was called with 5:20 to play in regulation. The Rams immediately capitalized when senior defenseman Andrew Feldman's shot was stopped but junior Max Gagnon (Byfield, Mass.) was there to knock in the rebound, cutting Milton's lead to 2-1.