New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

10 standouts, takeaways from Milton Academy’s upset win over Tilton

Avatar photo
By

Justin Garvey had a great game for Milton against Tilton. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MILTON, Mass. — Tilton pressed and pressed and pressed. But in the end, Milton Academy took down the No. 10 team in the region, 3-1 on Saturday.

Only one goal was scored in the first two periods. Late in the first period, Milton sophomore defenseman Chance Bolton's shot from the point bounced off a Tilton defender and in, giving the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

They extended that lead midway through the third period when senior forward Kyle Greene found fellow senior Luis Valencia streaking into the slot for a goal, giving the Mustangs a 2-0 lead.

Tilton caught a break when the first penalty of the game was called with 5:20 to play in regulation. The Rams immediately capitalized when senior defenseman Andrew Feldman's shot was stopped but junior Max Gagnon (Byfield, Mass.) was there to knock in the rebound, cutting Milton's lead to 2-1.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

10 standouts, takeaways from Milton Academy’s upset win over Tilton

MILTON, Mass. — Tilton pressed and pressed and pressed. But in the end, Milton Academy took down the No. 10 team in the region, 3-1…
Read More

10 standouts, takeaways from Governor’s-Rivers 5-5 tie

WESTON, Mass. — There were multiple momentum swings, big goals and controversial moments in Friday's matchup between Governor's Academy and Rivers. It provided the kind of…
Read More
Calvin Beard

‘Sky’s the limit’: Mass. native Calvin Beard emerges as two-way standout in BCHL

Stephan Seeger Jr. knew what he was getting into when he signed Calvin Beard in August. The general manager/head coach of the BCHL’s Powell River…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter