Robbie Daley scored a huge goal for Governor's Academy on Friday night. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

WESTON, Mass. — There were multiple momentum swings, big goals and controversial moments in Friday's matchup between Governor's Academy and Rivers. It provided the kind of drama wanted in a hockey game. The stands were even full and the student section was loud.

Yet it ended in a 5-5 tie.

Governor's was down by a goal late but was saved when junior forward Brodie Donovan fired in a shot with 2:11 left in regulation. Rivers controlled most of the five-minute overtime and had the better chances, but Governor's senior goalie Zach Ericson made multiple, big-time saves.

For the majority of the game, however, it was Rivers who was playing from behind.