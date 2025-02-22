New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

10 standouts, takeaways from Belmont Hill’s win over Nobles

By

Andrew Giguere pretends to play a violin after scoring against Nobles. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BELMONT, Mass. — Sure, No. 9 Nobles staged a bit of a comeback in the third period. But in the end, it was mostly all No. 8 Belmont Hill.

The Sextants got a big, ISL win, taking down their rivals, 5-2, in front of a raucous, Friday night crowd. Both schools had full student sections and made themselves heard.

Belmont Hill won the game because of its first period. Junior forward Matthew Carolan (Stow, Mass.) got the scoring started eight minutes into the game when he stripped a Nobles defender of the puck and put a shot through Nobles freshman goalie Justin Lee's (Newton, Mass.) legs.

With just over three minutes left in the period, sophomore David Bosco (Winchester, Mass.) ripped a shot past Lee's glove, tallying a goal on the power play to make it 2-0.

The real backbreaker for Nobles came with 15 seconds left in the first.

