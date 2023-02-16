Jake Gutwirth is a standout player for Mount St. Charles. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

NORTHFORD, Conn. – It’s not about how you start, but how you finish.

After losing its first game of the Northeast Pack playoffs, the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite won the last three en route to skating off the Northford Ice Pavilion’s Red Rink with the banner on Sunday.

Pittsburgh defeated the New Jersey Rockets, 6-1, in Sunday’s final. The Penguins Elite got to the final by two straight victories over Mount Saint Charles. Bishop Kearney Selects was the only team to trip up Pittsburgh in the first game. The other team at the event was the Long Island Gulls.

A number of college coaches from Hockey East, Big Ten, ECAC Hockey and Atlantic Hockey took in the action at the 18U division over the course of the three days.

Below are evaluations of 10 players who stood out this past weekend in Northford.