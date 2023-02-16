New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

10 standouts in the 18U division at the Northeast Pack playoffs

By

Jake Gutwirth is a standout player for Mount St. Charles. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

NORTHFORD, Conn. – It’s not about how you start, but how you finish.

After losing its first game of the Northeast Pack playoffs, the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite won the last three en route to skating off the Northford Ice Pavilion’s Red Rink with the banner on Sunday.

Pittsburgh defeated the New Jersey Rockets, 6-1, in Sunday’s final. The Penguins Elite got to the final by two straight victories over Mount Saint Charles. Bishop Kearney Selects was the only team to trip up Pittsburgh in the first game. The other team at the event was the Long Island Gulls.

A number of college coaches from Hockey East, Big Ten, ECAC Hockey and Atlantic Hockey took in the action at the 18U division over the course of the three days.

Below are evaluations of 10 players who stood out this past weekend in Northford.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

10 standouts in the 18U division at the Northeast Pack playoffs

NORTHFORD, Conn. – It’s not about how you start, but how you finish. After losing its first game of the Northeast Pack playoffs, the Pittsburgh…
Read More

Standouts from Milton Academy’s 6-2 win over Belmont Hill

MILTON, Mass. — As the top teams in the region battle for Elite 8 positioning, a big development took place Wednesday night. Milton Academy took…
Read More

MIAA girls coaches poll: Duxbury jumps into the top two

At 16-0-2, Duxbury finds itself in a good position to battle with St. Mary's Lynn for the No. 1 spot in our latest coaches poll.…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter