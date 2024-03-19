New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
MIAA

10 standouts from the MIAA girls championship games

Avatar photo
By

Bella Freitas
Bella Freitas celebrates her game-tying goal in the second period of the D1 title game. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

That's a wrap on the high school hockey season.

On Sunday, the MIAA state championships took over TD Garden in what's always one of the best days on the Massachusetts hockey calendar.

No. 2 St. Mary's took home the girls Division 1 title in a 5-4 marathon triple-overtime win over No. 1 Notre Dame (Hingham) in the first game of the day. The Spartans earned redemption after falling to Shrewsbury in an upset last year. A few hours later, No. 1 Duxbury repeated as girls Division 2 champions with a 4-0 shutout of Falmouth.

Every year, there are players who step up in the clutch for their teams.

So, let's dive into 10 standouts from the girls championships. Evan Marinofsky has standouts from the boys action.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Bella Freitas

10 standouts from the MIAA girls championship games

That's a wrap on the high school hockey season. On Sunday, the MIAA state championships took over TD Garden in what's always one of the…
Read More

11 standouts from the MIAA boys championship games

On Sunday, four MIAA boys champions were crowned. St. John's Prep (controversially) won the Division 1 title, Boston Latin scored a huge upset for the…
Read More
Boston Latin goalie Oliver Murphy shakes hands with Tewksbury's Cooper Robillard after Latin's win on Sunday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

What it’s like to lose in the state championship game — and what comes next

I still remember standing somewhere between the blue line and the top of the face-off dots. St. Mary’s celebrated in front of their fan section.…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter