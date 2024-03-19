Bella Freitas celebrates her game-tying goal in the second period of the D1 title game. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

That's a wrap on the high school hockey season.

On Sunday, the MIAA state championships took over TD Garden in what's always one of the best days on the Massachusetts hockey calendar.

No. 2 St. Mary's took home the girls Division 1 title in a 5-4 marathon triple-overtime win over No. 1 Notre Dame (Hingham) in the first game of the day. The Spartans earned redemption after falling to Shrewsbury in an upset last year. A few hours later, No. 1 Duxbury repeated as girls Division 2 champions with a 4-0 shutout of Falmouth.

Every year, there are players who step up in the clutch for their teams.

So, let's dive into 10 standouts from the girls championships. Evan Marinofsky has standouts from the boys action.