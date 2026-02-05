AJ Ankstitus scored for CM against Xaverian on Wednesday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — Despite Catholic Memorial controlling play for most of the first period against Xaverian, the game was scoreless.

Then came the final minute.

With 36.4 seconds left in the period, CM junior forward Mike Melvin pushed in a rebound off a mad scramble in front of Xaverian junior goalie Connor Kotwicki. Then, with 1.8 seconds on the clock, sophomore Landon Carlson gathered the puck in the high slot and ripped a snap shot past the Xaverian netminder to go up by two.

It was a lead CM never gave up, as the Knights eventually won, 3-1, to win the Catholic Conference title.