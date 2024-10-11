New England Hockey Journal

10 standouts from 14U Boston Junior Eagles-Neponset Valley River Rats clash

The Junior Eagles celebrate a goal in their 2-1 win over the River Rats. (Sean Melia/NEHJ)

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Some of the best 14U prospects in Massachusetts went head-to-head on Thursday night, as the Boston Junior Eagles narrowly took down the Neponset Valley River Rats, 2-1.

Sometimes, there are duds in fall hockey since there are so many games — and that's all right. But this was a game that legitimately lived up to the hype.

It was fast-paced from start to finish. It was physical. Both teams played like there were multiple scouts in the stands because there were. Many prep coaches were in attendance on Thursday night getting a look at future prep players.

Props to River Rats head coach Dan Panciocco for sending out an email (with line charts!) two weeks ago highlighting this game.

Here's a recap along with 10 standout prospects.

