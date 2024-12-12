Austin Wu (middle) celebrates a goal with Oliver Manning (left) and Charlie Delay (right). (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

NEEDHAM, Mass. — St. Sebastian's and Portsmouth Abbey entered Wednesday night two very different teams.

Portsmouth Abbey has 12 seniors. It's an older team with '06s and the occasional '05 leading the charge. St. Sebastian's, however, has one senior and a team full of players in their first season on the varsity.

St. Sebastian's emerged the winner, getting a 3-1 victory over the Ravens.

The Arrows got the scoring started less than one minute into the game when freshman forward Austin Wu (Dedham, Mass.) knocked a rebound past Portsmouth Abbey goalie Easton Theberge (Rehoboth, Mass.).