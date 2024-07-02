George McCaffrey is committed to UNH. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

AMHERST, N.Y. — New England won the championship at USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp last year. While the region didn't repeat as champs this year, it still had a good showing.

New England fell to the Atlantic region in the first game but rebounded for a 4-0 win over the Massachusetts region (which is separate from the New England region in USA Hockey) in Game 2. New England took a tough, 7-3 loss to Northern Plains in Game 3, but rattled off three straight victories against Mid-American, Southeastern and Rocky Mountain to finish 4-2 and in second place in the American division.

By being there, every player boosted his stock. But some players really improved their chances for a Division 1 commitment, NHL Draft hopes or just their stock in general.

The best players at the event were invited to the Hlinka-Gretzky Camp, which will take place July 26-30 in Minneapolis. From there, those players will hope to play for the United States. The tournament will be hosted Aug. 5-10 at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Let's dive in.