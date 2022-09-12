Teddy Mutryn scored in overtime to put the Junior Eagles past Mount Saint Charles on Sunday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

WELLESLEY, Mass. – The Boston Junior Eagles and Mount Saint Charles each took one win as the two programs played two games on Sunday afternoon at the Boston Sports Institute.

In the 15O contest, Mount Saint Charles topped the hosts, 5-2. The Junior Eagles rallied from a one-goal deficit to win in overtime by a score of 3-2 in the 16U game. The games were played in front of nearly a dozen college coaches and NHLPA agents. Three of the four Beanpot schools had representation.

Mount Saint Charles jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the 15 Only game and put it into cruise control after that. Conrad Fondrk and Baron Novorolsky each scored twice for the victors. Evan Nee (Arlington, Mass.) and Gavin Joyce (Dedham, Mass.) picked up the goals for the Junior Eagles.

In the 16U game, Mount jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from JJ Monteiro (Hudson, Mass.) and Tanner Morgan. The Eagles got one back on a tally from Michael Minchello (Boston, Mass.). With just over two minutes to go and a Mount player in the penalty box, Kyle O’Leary (Medfield, Mass.) poked home a rebound to send the game to overtime. After some back and forth play in the first few minutes of the extra session, `07 Teddy Mutryn (Norwell, Mass.), ended it with a power move down the middle before slipping a backhand through the five hole.

Below is a quick look at 10 players of note in the two games. Keep in mind this isn’t meant as a full breakdown of every good player among the four teams. It’s merely a look at some players who performed well Sunday afternoon.