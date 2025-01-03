10 standout defenders and goalies from final day of 4th Tenney Cup

Ava Baker's last-second heroics lifted Malden Catholic over Duxbury in the Tenney Cup consolation. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Hingham took home this season’s title in a dramatic 2-1 win over crosstown foe Notre Dame (Hingham), the defending champions.

Hingham sophomore Callie Crean scored the game-winner on the power play with three minutes left in regulation. Her wrister from the slot rang the left post before ricocheting off NDA goalie Erin Kral‘s (Whitman, Mass.) back and in. It seemed to be the only way the Harborwomen could beat Kral, who stood tall for the Cougars after surrendering an early goal.

There was no shortage of drama in the consolation, either, with Ava Baker (North Reading, Mass.) scoring the game-winner for Malden Catholic with 3.5 seconds remaining in regulation for a 2-1 win over Duxbury. Baker was also the hero in a 2-1 upset over Duxbury last winter, scoring with 15 seconds left in that game.

Bishop Feehan shut out Sandwich, 2-0, in the fifth-place game, and Archbishop Williams took down Milton, 7-1, in the seventh-place game.

I made it down to the Bog for Wednesday’s consolation and championship.

Earlier this week, we highlighted nine standout forwards from the final day. Now, let's dive into 10 defenders and goaltenders who stood out from the day.