10 standout ’10s from Mass. Hockey girls Final 40

Madelyn Humber impressed throughout the Mass. Hockey girls festival and Final 40. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

ROCKLAND, Mass. — Massachusetts’ best girls hockey players took over Lovell Arena this past weekend.

Mass. Hockey’s girls festival came down to its Final 40 across the 2008, 2009 and 2010 age groups.

Players will now be selected for USA Hockey’s National Development Camps in the summer. The Girls National 16/17 (2008/2009) and the Girls National 15 (2010) camps will be at Miami University (Ohio) in July. The U18 Women’s National Festival (2008-10) will be at the Northwood School in Lake Placid, N.Y., in August.

Last year, selections for each camp were released before the end of the month.

A friendly reminder, Massachusetts is its own district in the eyes of USA Hockey. Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont make up the New England District.

Similar to the 2009s, many 2010 skaters who impressed at last month’s festival maintained their strong form through the Final 40.

Let’s dive into 10 standouts from the 2010s.