10 standout 18U players from Beantown Fall Classic

Daniel Heroux stood out for the Islanders HC this past weekend. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. – The Beantown Fall Classic took place over the weekend at the New England Sports Center’s eight-sheet facility.

A number of the top 18U programs in New England were in attendance, as well as some from outside of the region, including Northwood School, making their first trip to this area in 2022-23.

NHL scouts were able to watch the Central Mass. Penguins, Little Bruins and Cape Cod Whalers with all three teams each featuring a player on NHL Central Scouting’s most recent Preliminary Players to Watch List. Dexter Southfield defenseman Sean Keohane (Milton, Mass.) was back in action, after missing over a month with an injury.

Below is a look at 10 players who stood out for the first time this season. I tried to focus on teams and players I haven’t seen as much, if at all, so far this season, including Northwood, Jersey Hitmen and Maine Nordiques.