10 standout ’09s from first weekend of Mass. Hockey Festival

Finn Sears stood out in the first weekend of the Mass. Hockey Festival. (Team Shred Photography)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The 2024 Mass. Hockey boys festival got underway this weekend, with games held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Ultimately, players played to advance to next weekend's Final 40. We will have those selections here when they're announced. From there, evaluators will pick the players in each birth year (2007, 2008 and 2009) to go to USA Hockey's Select Camps.

On Saturday, I focused on the '09s, taking in both games.

These aren't all the players who stood out this weekend. All age groups played at the same time, so I only focused on one per day.

Still, these are the '09s who caught my attention when I was watching.

Let's dive in.