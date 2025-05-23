New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

10 players who boosted stock at 2025 Mass. Hockey boys festival

Avatar photo
By

Cooper Campbell had a phenomenal season with Lovell Academy's 16U team this past season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

ROCKLAND, Mass. — What's cool about the Mass. Hockey boys festival is players go through it three times. So over the course of three years, onlookers get to watch players raise their stock.

For the '08s, this was their third time through, meaning we've gotten a full look at their development from ages 15-17. It's the second time through for the '09s, so this season marks a nice midway point to see how they're progressing.

It's the first time seeing the '10s. They won't be included in this story.

But which players boosted their stock through the Mass. Hockey boys festival this season? Here are 10.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

10 players who boosted stock at 2025 Mass. Hockey boys festival

ROCKLAND, Mass. — What's cool about the Mass. Hockey boys festival is players go through it three times. So over the course of three years,…
Read More
Kelsey MacPherson

46 Mass., New England players make USA Hockey girls National 15 Camp

There will hardly be a shortage of local representation at USA Hockey's girls National 15 Camp this summer. The camp, which will run from July…
Read More
Lindsay Stepnowski

36 Mass., New England skaters make USA Hockey National 16/17 Camp

USA Hockey's girls National 16/17 Camp roster is here. The camp will feature 170 total players across the 2008 and 2009 birth years and will…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter