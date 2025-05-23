10 players who boosted stock at 2025 Mass. Hockey boys festival

Cooper Campbell had a phenomenal season with Lovell Academy's 16U team this past season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

ROCKLAND, Mass. — What's cool about the Mass. Hockey boys festival is players go through it three times. So over the course of three years, onlookers get to watch players raise their stock.

For the '08s, this was their third time through, meaning we've gotten a full look at their development from ages 15-17. It's the second time through for the '09s, so this season marks a nice midway point to see how they're progressing.

It's the first time seeing the '10s. They won't be included in this story.

But which players boosted their stock through the Mass. Hockey boys festival this season? Here are 10.

Let's dive in.