Anna Bargman will captain Yale this season after posting 20 points as a junior. (Yale Athletics)

The new Division 1 women’s college hockey season is upon us, and New England houses plenty of talent.

Whether it’s in Hockey East, ECAC Hockey or NEWHA, some familiar names should dominate the headlines again, while other legacies will be built. From name-brand schools to rising programs, there are plenty of players to monitor.

Here’s a look at some names to watch.