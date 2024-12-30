New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

10 New Englanders to compete at 2025 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship

Avatar photo
By

Megan Healy
Megan Healy made USA's Under-18 Women's World Championship roster for the second straight season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Megan Healy

10 New Englanders to compete at 2025 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship

New England will again be well-represented when Team USA heads to Vantaa, Finland, for the IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship later this week. Ten New…
Read More

Boys MIAA rankings: Post-Christmas tournaments cause chaos in top 10

Parity is the most accurate word to describe the boys MIAA hockey season so far. Some powerhouses from the last two seasons have taken a…
Read More

17 standouts, takeaways from the 2024 Pete Frates Winter Classic

MIDDLETON, Mass. — Pope Francis took down St. John's Prep, 4-1, in the 10th annual Pete Frates Winter Classic championship game. It was the fourth…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter