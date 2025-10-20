Casey Mutryn had 32 points for the NTDP's U17 team last season. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

It's always a big deal when NHL Central Scouting's preliminary watch list comes out. Whether you completely agree or disagree with it, those are the names NHL scouts travel around the United States (and the world) watching.

Scouts will spend the lead-up to next June's draft circling players they do like and crossing out those they don't.

NHL Central Scouting dropped the list for the 2026 NHL Draft on Monday morning. To be eligible for the next draft, players have to have birthdays between Jan. 1, 2006 and Sept. 15, 2008.

Ten New England natives made the list, with many more players who have connections to the region getting their names on it as well.

NHL Central Scouting ranks every player with an 'A', 'B', 'C' or 'W' rating. Here's what those letters mean: