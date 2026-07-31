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10 New Englanders invited to USA Hockey’s Over-18 National Festival

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Kassidy Carmichael helped Ohio State reach the national title game as a freshman. (Justin Berl/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
Kassidy Carmichael helped Ohio State reach the national title game as a freshman. (Justin Berl/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Lake Placid won't be short on New England representation next week.

There are 12 locals already bound for USA Hockey's Under-18 Women's National Festival next week. Now, 10 more on the Over-18 roster will join them in the Adirondacks for the Women's National Festival.

The festival is part of the evaluation process for the Collegiate Women’s Select Team roster for the Collegiate Series, a best-of-three set against Canada the following week in Richmond, B.C.

In total, 46 collegiate players were invited for the Over-18 roster. Of the 10 New Englanders invited, seven hail from Massachusetts. Two are from Connecticut, and one is from Vermont.

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