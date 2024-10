Cameron Whitehead was strong in his first year as the starter for Northeastern. (Northeastern Athletics)

Coaches often say that building hockey teams starts from the net out, so it’s no wonder why the New England region is filled with such strong Division 1 programs year in and year out.

After the emergence of so many strong first-year netminders last season, there will be plenty of experienced netminders to keep tabs on around the region in 2024-25.

In our preseason Hockey East rankings, one of the common threads is good goaltending.

Here are some to watch.