10 breakout goalie candidates in 2024-25 boys prep hockey

Salisbury's Steven Luciano during warmups of the Flood-Marr Tournament last year. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

One of my favorite goalie stories is currently playing out. Funny enough, it goes against all our best developmental paths and techniques for young goalies.

Will Prowse was the backup for Holderness last season. The late '06 was in a fine spot, aiming to be the starter for his junior and senior seasons. According to USHR, he played 119 minutes last season. His Elite Prospects page lists him at six games.

He would've been someone who would be on this list. Except he's not in prep anymore.

The 6-foot-1, 168-pound netminder made the biggest jump possible — from prep backup to the USHL — and is thriving. He was 6-1-0 through his first seven games with the Lincoln Stars, boasting a 2.53 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

Crazy, right?

All of that is to say goaltending is unpredictable as heck.

So, here are 10 prep goalies poised for breakout seasons.