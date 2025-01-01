New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

1 question for every Hockey East team to ponder in second half

By

UMass expects goaltender Michael Hrabal to have a strong second half.
UMass expects goaltender Michael Hrabal to have a strong second half.

The unofficial first half of the Hockey East men’s season has been one to remember. 

A whopping eight of 11 teams are currently ranked in the top 20 of the Pairwise Rankings, which means that more than half of the league is squarely in the national conversation before game action picks back up on Dec. 28 with a series of holiday tournaments and non-conference action. 

Four Hockey East teams have already banked double-digit wins, while five are separated by a single point in the league standings. On top of first-to-11th depth, Hockey East has also shown its strength with a .700 win percentage outside of league competition.  

There are still plenty of questions to be answered as the road to TD Garden in March continues. Here’s one on each team.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

How John Fusco plans to make the most of his final year at Dartmouth

It’s the last go-around in ECAC Hockey for Dartmouth College senior defenseman John Fusco (Westwood, Mass.), and he couldn’t be more ready. He was the…
Read More
UMass expects goaltender Michael Hrabal to have a strong second half.

1 question for every Hockey East team to ponder in second half

The unofficial first half of the Hockey East men’s season has been one to remember. A whopping eight of 11 teams are currently ranked in…
Read More

13 standouts, takeaways from Arlington’s 2-0 win over Catholic Memorial

BOSTON — In a highly-anticipated, top-10 clash, No. 3 Arlington took down No. 7 Catholic Memorial, 2-0, on Tuesday afternoon. Until the 9:23 mark of…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter