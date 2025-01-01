1 question for every Hockey East team to ponder in second half

UMass expects goaltender Michael Hrabal to have a strong second half.

The unofficial first half of the Hockey East men’s season has been one to remember.

A whopping eight of 11 teams are currently ranked in the top 20 of the Pairwise Rankings, which means that more than half of the league is squarely in the national conversation before game action picks back up on Dec. 28 with a series of holiday tournaments and non-conference action.

Four Hockey East teams have already banked double-digit wins, while five are separated by a single point in the league standings. On top of first-to-11th depth, Hockey East has also shown its strength with a .700 win percentage outside of league competition.

There are still plenty of questions to be answered as the road to TD Garden in March continues. Here’s one on each team.