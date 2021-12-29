Year in review: A look back at top junior hockey performers in 2021

Sean Farrell (Hopkinton, Mass.) led the USHL in scoring and helped the Steel capture the Clark Cup championship. (Chicago Steel)

New England Hockey Journal published our ranking of the top-10 NCAA players from the year, and now the series continues with an analysis of the best players from the region in juniors over the course of 2021.

Harvard sophomore Sean Farrell (Hopkinton, Mass.), who spent the 2020-21 campaign in the USHL with the Chicago Steel while attending online classes, had a historic season to lead the league in scoring and help the Steel capture the franchise’s second Clark Cup championship. He’s off to a fine start to his college hockey career and is shaping up as a promising pro eventually.

Farrell and other New Englanders who played in different junior leagues around North America get some recognition here. Whether currently playing junior hockey or having moved on after strong showings from the first half of the year, these are the players who are on the list, with emphasis on the Tier 1 USHL, plus other Tier 2 leagues where New England natives have made their presence known. Key factors are individual production and collective success, along with progression and potential to advance to the higher levels of the sport.