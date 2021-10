Clarkson defenseman Haley Winn is off to a terrific start for the Golden Knights. (Clarkson University)

It’s early. Leaves are just starting to fall and snow isn’t on anyone’s radar right now.

But as the college women’s season turns into the third week of October, several Division 1 programs are being bolstered by impact freshmen.

Some players take longer to develop than others. Some players just need a chance.

It’s a difficult jump to make, but a handful of players are starting to shine.

Here’s a look at five.