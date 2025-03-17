St. John's Shrewsbury fell to Catholic Memorial, 4-3, on Sunday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Editor's note: Today we are re-running this column, which originally ran on March 19, 2024, to coincide with the conclusion of this year’s MIAA hockey tournaments.

I still remember standing somewhere between the blue line and the top of the face-off dots. St. Mary’s celebrated in front of their fan section. Helmets, sticks and gloves lay all over the ice on one side. Photographers followed like paparazzi.

That’s when it hit me — it was all over. My teammates and I on the 2017 Framingham team had lost the state championship game. But for me, as a senior, hockey as I knew it was finished. A pit sank to the bottom of my stomach and the lump in my throat became a boulder.

Even though the final was 4-2, we battled back hard in the final 10 minutes to try and tie it. Thoughts of losing didn’t set in until that famous TD Garden siren sounded.

These are the feelings of disappointment that dozens of boys and girls across Massachusetts woke up to Monday morning after six MIAA championships were decided on Sunday.