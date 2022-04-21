USPHL NCDC: 6 players with shot at the NHL Draft in 2022 and 2023

Boston Jr. Bruins goaltender Colin Winn had a strong season and has a chance at the NHL Draft. (USPHL NCDC)

With the 2021-22 United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) season in the rearview mirror, it’s a good time to reflect on the top NHL draft prospects who skated in the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) this past winter.

For a second consecutive year, the Jersey Hitmen, coached by former Boston College forward Toby Harris, won the Dineen Cup as champions of the NCDC. The Wayne, N.J., organization has certainly become the standard bearer for success in the league. Harris’ team was built largely on veterans with a limited number of first year draft eligible prospects.

The league has admittedly declined in terms of producing Division 1 players, but there are still a handful or so that could play college hockey at the highest level. While most NHL scouts in the region have deservedly become discouraged with the product on the ice, there are still a handful of players who merit consideration for the upcoming two drafts. Below are the players I believe were worthy of having reports written on them when NHL scouts watched NCDC games in 2021-22.