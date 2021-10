Toronto native Ben Poitras is playing split with the Buffalo Regals 16-U ahead his junior season at Salisbury. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Ben Poitras and Dylan Hryckowian have a lot in common.

They are both forwards, they both hail from Canada and they're both playing split season with the Buffalo Regals this fall.

Another thing the duo has in common, aside from the fact that they’re both committed to Northeastern, is their shared outlook to be high-impact performers for Andrew Will’s team at Salisbury (2020 NEPSAC Elite 8 champions) this season.