New England Hockey Journal

Featured

Second Opinion: New England District USA Hockey Select 15 Festival

By

Cameron Cooke (Junior Bruins)

NASHUA, N.H.- This past weekend, the top New England District 2006 birth year players were at Conway Arena to compete for a chance to participate in the USA Hockey Select 15 Player Development Camp, and I was able to take in the action on Saturday as well as Sunday, along with Jeff Cox for the all-star game.

His comprehensive recap was posted here Monday morning, but on occasion, when the two of us are at the same hockey events in the region, we’ll run a Second Opinion feature where I weigh in with my own thoughts on the top players, while also identifying some others/sleepers who showed potential and stood out to me, as well.

It was great to be back in the rinks again on my first official assignment and this is meant to supplement and complement the outstanding coverage Cox brought to the event and the top hockey showcases/events he will continue to assess and report on going forward.

Here is a quick look at my all-district team and some intriguing sleepers from the weekend as I saw it. All members of the district team received S15 nominations for July’s national camp in Amherst, N.Y.

It was great to be back in the rinks again on my first official assignment and this is meant to supplement and complement the outstanding coverage Cox brought to the event and the top hockey showcases/events he will continue to assess and report on going forward.

Here is a quick look at my all-district team and some intriguing sleepers from the weekend as I saw it. All members of the district team received S15 nominations for July’s national camp in Amherst, N.Y.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

New England District Select 15 Festival: Top prospects

NASHUA, N.H. — The best 2006-born players in New England District took to the ice at Conway Arena over the weekend in hopes of earning…
Read More

2021 Sixty Hockey Development Camp: Top ’06s

EXETER, N.H. — For a third consecutive summer, numerous top 2006-born players took to the ice at the Sixty Hockey Development Camp at The Rinks…
Read More

New Englanders at USA Hockey Select 17 Festival

Twenty-eight players from New England will be at the upcoming USA Hockey Select 17 Player Development Camp that begins Thursday at the Northtown Center in…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter