Recruiting: Kucenski commits to St. Lawrence

Omaha Lancers goalie Mason Kucenski (Gill, Mass.) has landed his college commitment. (Gabrielle, Chris Woodward/Omaha Lancers)

Mason Kucenski has always been one of the better 2002-born goaltenders in New England, but it took the Gill, Mass., native a little longer to land that coveted college commitment.

On Wednesday, the Vermont Academy alum now tending net for the Omaha Lancers in the USHL announced his intentions to play college hockey at St. Lawrence. The junior hockey rookie had garnered interest from several college programs across the country after the first month-plus of the USHL season.

Kucenski played Midget hockey for the Junior Bruins before moving on to Vermont Academy. With Covid wiping out much of the 2020-21 prep season, Kucenski joined the Neponset Valley River Rats Full Season Showcase team for the stretch run. He was a difference maker for the team, earning him a tender offer from the NAHL’s Lone Star Brahmas. Ultimately, he landed in Omaha where he’s 2-0-2 with a .891 save percentage through his first four regular-season appearances.