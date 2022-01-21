A new structure is coming for the Austin Prep hockey program. (File photo of Will Cohen by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Austin Prep has announced its intention to move from the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association to the New England Prep School Athletic Council.

The move will impact all sports at the Reading, Mass., school, but the future plans for the Cougars’ hockey program are complex.

Beginning with the 2022-23 season, Austin Prep will host U14 and U16 teams in addition to a varsity team that will compete as an independent prep school team. The following season, the school will move to a complete academy model. The prep team will be replaced by a U18 team.