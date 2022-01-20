Prospects: Who are some uncommitted prep hockey players no one is talking about?

St. Sebastian's center Michael Cataldo (Norfolk, Mass.) scored a hat trick against Andover this week. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Watching prep teams around the circuit in 2021-22, we’ve taken note of uncommitted players of various ages who are performing well, but you might not have heard much discussion about.

Up front, the ever-improving two-way center Michael Cataldo (Norfolk, Mass.) who scored a hat trick against Andover this week, is under the radar compared to others around the prep scene. There is KUA defenseman Luke Clarner (East Burke, Vt.) and Dexter goalie Alex Mickanin (Southfield, Mass.), plus other unheralded players at all positions still looking for commitments.

We’ll break down the prospects who have shown potential to be value-added to the myriad college programs out there looking to build their future rosters.