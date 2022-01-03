Prospects: Key takeaways from Cushing Watkins Tournament

Ian Olenik, an '03 from Windham, N.H., had the assist on the game-winner for Governor’s against Dexter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — Even with depleted rosters, it was good to see six prep school hockey teams charge on and play for two days at the Watkins Tournament at Iorio Arena on Cushing’s campus.

In addition to the hosts, Brunswick, Dexter Southfield, Governor’s, Lawrence, and New Hampton took to the ice for two games each over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Cushing and Governor’s both went 1-0-1, the only teams to skate away without a loss.

A number of NHL scouts and college coaches converged on Iorio Arena to watch the games. The second day of games, Jan. 1, marked the first day that college coaches could legally contact high school sophomores.

After taking in the action at Iorio Arena on Saturday, here are some takeaways on the teams and players I saw: