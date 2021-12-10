New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Prep hockey: Holderness gaining confidence from balanced start

By

Cooper Boulanger
Senior captain Cooper Boulanger (Barre, Vt.) leads the Bulls in scoring after the opening week of the campaign. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

In the preseason, Holderness coach Alan Thompson (Gilford, N.H) emphasized the need for his team to play with a balanced scoring approach. Three games in, the Bulls have done just that, winning their first two contests by a pair of nine-goal margins.

Eleven different players found the back of the net in the team's 12-3 season-opening victory over Hebron Academy. Three days later, six different players scored at least one goal — junior forward Aidan O’Connell (Wilmington, Mass.) potted three — as Thompson’s club defeated Pingree, 9-0. Junior goalie Evan Plunkett recorded the shutout in net.

For their efforts, the Bulls were chosen for the Week 1 installment of New England Hockey Journal’s prep school power rankings (released every Tuesday), filling the No. 10 spot after going unranked in the preseason top 10.

