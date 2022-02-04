New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Prep Hockey Power Rankings: Salisbury moving up the ranks

By

Dylan Hyrckowian
In his five-game scoring streak, Salisbury junior Dylan Hryckowian has six goals and six assists. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The upper echelon of prep hockey continues to separate itself from the rest of the field as less than a month remains in the 2021-22 season.

Avon Old Farms remains atop the New England Hockey Journal Prep Hockey Power Rankings as the calendar flips to February. While the top three are the same as last week, some teams have moved around and a new team has entered the top 10.

A couple of marquee games dot the schedule this Saturday as Salisbury travels to Cushing and St. Sebastian’s hosts St. Mark’s. Both matchups will have a significant impact on next week’s power rankings.

For now, here are this week’s NEHJ Prep Hockey Power Rankings:

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Holderness - Cooper Boulanger and Jack Hutchins

Prep spotlight: Holderness keeps on winning, though further tests await

As negative as the disruptions to last year’s prep school hockey season were, they had a unique effect on Alan Thompson’s club at the Holderness…
Read More
Jackson Kyrkostas

Prospects: 6 under the radar prep players who are ready to shine

Continuing our broader look around the rinks at prep hockey in 2021-22, we focus on six players who have caught our attention in recent live…
Read More
Michael Salvatore

Prep notebook: Exeter goaltender shines, rising sleepers in KUA-Tilton contest

EXETER, N.H. — A Saturday winter storm that brought the area’s biggest snowfall of 2021-22 could not prevent the matchup between Cushing Academy and Phillips…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter