Prep Hockey Power Rankings: Salisbury moving up the ranks

In his five-game scoring streak, Salisbury junior Dylan Hryckowian has six goals and six assists. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The upper echelon of prep hockey continues to separate itself from the rest of the field as less than a month remains in the 2021-22 season.

Avon Old Farms remains atop the New England Hockey Journal Prep Hockey Power Rankings as the calendar flips to February. While the top three are the same as last week, some teams have moved around and a new team has entered the top 10.

A couple of marquee games dot the schedule this Saturday as Salisbury travels to Cushing and St. Sebastian’s hosts St. Mark’s. Both matchups will have a significant impact on next week’s power rankings.

For now, here are this week’s NEHJ Prep Hockey Power Rankings: