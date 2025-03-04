Westminster's Tommy Coccaro is committed to Colgate. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The New England boys prep Large School Tournament begins on Wednesday with quarterfinal games.

While all eight teams prepare with film and practice between now and then, I also have a job to do: predictions.

I did pretty well predicting quarterfinal and semifinal games last season. Across the three tournaments, I went 13-5 through the first two rounds. It was unfortunate because championship day never happened. They never played those three games.

OK maybe they did. And I went 0-3. Put in my place by Canterbury, Kent and Kimball Union. Swept right out of the building. Heckled (rightfully) by parents.

This is a new tournament and a clean slate.

Here's what I'm predicting for the Large School quarterfinals.