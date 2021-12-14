Power Rankings: How high can Kimball Union climb in Week 2?

Tyler Wishart and the Wildcats have outscored opponents by a combined score of 50-6 through seven games. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It didn’t take long for chaos to reign supreme in prep school hockey. Thanks to Salisbury’s two losses, Kimball Union has assumed the top spot in this week’s edition of the New England Hockey Journal Prep Hockey Power Rankings.

It isn’t unprecedented for top prep teams to lose games to lesser programs early in the season, but it always sends shockwaves across the landscape. It’s a long season with most teams playing 25-30 games. Losing one or two games early sometimes serves as a wake-up call for teams with lofty expectations.

Unsurprisingly, a few teams with older rosters have emerged as being better than expected. Westminster and Tilton, two teams with numerous '03s and '04s and a smattering of '02s, are off to undefeated starts. Experience is certainly a recipe for success in prep hockey.

The next six days are always some of the most exciting in the prep hockey calendar with the annual Christmas tournaments. College coaches and scouts looking for talent will be aplenty and the pending results will certainly have an impact on the rest of the season.

Without further ado, here are the top-10 teams in New England Hockey Journal's Week 2 Prep Hockey Power Rankings: