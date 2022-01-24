Senior defenseman Zach Metsa leads the ECAC with 18 assists and 23 points. (Photo by Rob Rasmussen/Quinnipiac Athletics)

All good things -- including Quinnipiac’s 17-game unbeaten streak -- must come to an end. Fortunately, there has been plenty of good in the Bobcats’ season so far.

The top team in ECAC Hockey and last week’s No. 1 in both national polls earned four out of a possible six points during a road weekend at Colgate and Cornell, but the latter opponent earned a 2-1 overtime win on Saturday night.

While the result of a first ECAC loss this season wasn’t what 18-2-3 Quinnipiac wanted, there were lessons to learn from the weekend in Upstate New York. The games only get tougher in February, March, and beyond, so facing a little adversity never hurts.