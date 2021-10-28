Notebook: Beast Series 16-U Playoffs

Dartmouth commit Griffin Erdman is enjoying a productive fall season playing for the Long Island Gulls. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The Long Island Gulls captured the championship at the 16-U division of the Beast Series Playoffs.

The league playoffs took place at New England Sports Village, Foxboro Sports Center, Rodman Arena, Adelard Arena and a couple of other rinks in the area over the weekend. The Gulls defeated Boston Hockey Academy, Yale Junior Bulldogs and Buffalo Regals, en route to taking home the championship banner.

Vinny Smith’s team is loaded with talent. There likely isn’t a 16-U team in the entire country that can compare to the Gulls, when it comes to pure talent. After the three-win weekend at the Beast Playoffs, the Gulls have a 21-4-5 record.