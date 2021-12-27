New England Hockey Journal

Northeastern product Colton Saucerman ‘enjoying the ride’ in Slovak Extraliga

By

Colton Saucerman
A native of Colorado, Colton Saucerman arrived in Boston in 2012 and played four seasons at Northeastern. (Marek Findrik/Košice)

Stanislav Micha, public relations director for Košice in the Slovak Extraliga, relayed that defenseman Colton Saucerman “is a good guy and a perfect team player. Košice fans love him, as he is always smiling.”

It’s high praise for someone who, at that point, had been a part of the organization for only a dozen games. Yet, talking to Saucerman, it is easy to believe the compliments. Pensive, amicable and forthcoming, it is evident that the 29-year-old Northeastern University product appreciates what hockey has been able to give him.

Saucerman grew up a Colorado College Tigers and Colorado Avalanche fan in Colorado Springs. With a grandfather and father passionate about the game, it was a near guarantee that he would spend a lot of time in rinks.

As he reached his teenage years, he pursued higher competition. He was given that chance in the USHL. Although the 17-year-old didn’t expect to have much of an impact, injuries on the blue line gave him a chance to earn his stripes and gain valuable learning lessons as he continued to develop.

This article appears in the November/December print edition of New England Hockey Journal.

