Noah Hanifin: South Shore Kings, St. Sebs stints set career in motion

In 389 career NHL games, defenseman Noah Hanifin (Norwood, Mass.) has 138 points. (Getty Images)

The 2010s was a whirlwind of a decade for Norwood, Mass., native Noah Hanifin.

At the start of it, Hanifin was just beginning to refine his game at St. Sebastian’s School under Sean McCann. Five years later, he was a freshman at Boston College. Now, the Calgary Flames defenseman who generated tangible buzz as a highly regarded prospect across New England during his youth, prep and college days, is entering his sixth season in the National Hockey League.

But before all that, before he was selected to go to Ann Arbor, Mich., to play for the U.S. NTDP, before he became the youngest player to suit up for a game at BC at 17, before he became the single defenseman in the 2015 NHL draft to start the season with his team that fall, and before he became an NHL All-Star, Hanifin cut his teeth with the South Shore Kings in the United States Premier Hockey League.