New England Hockey Journal’s The Rink Shrinks to raise money for AJ’s Army

MILTON, Mass. — Brian Yandle and Mike Mottau, hosts of the popular New England Hockey Journal’s The Rink Shrinks podcast, will host a live event Saturday evening to raise money for injured Bishop Feehan (Mass.) High School hockey player AJ Quetta.

Quetta, a North Providence, R.I., native and senior at Bishop Feehan, suffered a serious injury after crashing head-first into the boards during a Jan. 26 game against Pope Francis in West Springfield. He is currently recovering from an extensive spinal injury.

Yandle and Mottau, South Shore natives who starred in college and went on to have successful pro careers, are getting some high-profile hockey names, including current and former pros, to join them for the 5 to 7 p.m. event via Zoom calls while they host the event at the Seamans Media studio.

One of the in-studio guests will be Rear Admiral from the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. Seamans Media founder and publisher Eric Seamans also will be in-studio and will announce a donation from the company.