NCAA Hockey Transfer Portal: A few gems among the chaos

T.J. Semptimphelter is transferring from Northeastern to Arizona State after one season. (Photo by Jim Pierce/NU Athletics)

Movement in the NCAA Hockey Transfer Portal is hard to keep up with these days as new entrants seemingly pop up daily.

Over the past few years, the transfer portal has become a part of college hockey. It has allowed players to move from program to program. It’s helped a few local teams reload quickly, instead of going through the usual process of building with new freshmen.

The transfer portal and the NCAA granting student-athletes impacted by the coronavirus season of 2020-21 a fifth year of eligibility has put a dagger in the hopes of many potential recruits over the last 18 months. It has also made it difficult for so-called lesser programs to keep their players, if they believe they can transfer to a bigger-name program.

Here's a rundown of the players we know are looking to move in the transfer portal this year.