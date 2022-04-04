New England Hockey Journal

College

NCAA Hockey Transfer Portal: A few gems among the chaos

By

T.J. Semptimphelter
T.J. Semptimphelter is transferring from Northeastern to Arizona State after one season. (Photo by Jim Pierce/NU Athletics)

Movement in the NCAA Hockey Transfer Portal is hard to keep up with these days as new entrants seemingly pop up daily.

Over the past few years, the transfer portal has become a part of college hockey. It has allowed players to move from program to program. It’s helped a few local teams reload quickly, instead of going through the usual process of building with new freshmen.

The transfer portal and the NCAA granting student-athletes impacted by the coronavirus season of 2020-21 a fifth year of eligibility has put a dagger in the hopes of many potential recruits over the last 18 months. It has also made it difficult for so-called lesser programs to keep their players, if they believe they can transfer to a bigger-name program.

Here's a rundown of the players we know are looking to move in the transfer portal this year.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

What’s next for Boston University men’s hockey after Albie O’Connell’s ouster?

Confirmation that Boston University had fired Albie O’Connell came Wednesday afternoon. While the news wasn’t all that shocking, rumors of his demise had been circling…
Read More
Nick Abruzzese

NCAA signings watch: Who else could be on the verge of heading to NHL?

With the NCAA Division 1 field now down to the teams headed to the Frozen Four in Boston April 7-9, NHL teams are opening up…
Read More

College hockey: Who’s in line to be next head coach at Union?

With the offseason in full swing for all but the four teams competing in next week’s Frozen Four, attention around the college hockey world turns…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter