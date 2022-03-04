MIAA: Braintree overpowers Framingham, advances to round of 16

Braintree Wamps forward Nolan Leonard helped beat Framingham in the 2022 MIAA playoffs. (Brian Kelly/BK Photography)

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Braintree used a fast start to jump out to an early 3-0 lead en route to a 5-1 win over Framingham in a MIAA Division 1 Hockey Tournament game on Thursday night at Zapustas Rink.

The Wamps asserted themselves from the drop of the puck. There was never a doubt as to which team was faster, stronger, skilled and more competitive. For long stretches on Thursday night, Braintree hemmed Framingham deep in the defensive zone by a tenacious forecheck and a physical brand of hockey. Three different lines scored goals in the win for the Wamps.

With the win, Braintree improves to 16-3-2 and will move on to face Pope Francis in the round of 16. It will be a rematch of a regular season contest that went the way of the Cardinals. Braintree held a 2-0 lead, but Pope Francis stormed back to escape with a win.