New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

Mass. coaches react to 1A tourney pause, as board of directors delays TMC vote

By

Pope Francis and BC High players battle in the 2019 Super 8 finale, won by BC High in quadruple overtime. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The MIAA hockey committee won’t let the Super 8 go down without a fight. Or a discussion, at least.

In the wake of the Tournament Management Committee’s April 15 decision to shelve the Division 1A tournament, better known as the Super 8, for the next four years, the hockey committee voted unanimously to appeal the TMC vote to the MIAA board of directors.

On May 10, the board voted 15-0 to delay the decision until the TMC and the hockey committee have a chance to discuss the possible change in the coming weeks.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

High school coaches, players ‘stunned’ by MIAA’s Super 8 blockade

It will be at least four years until the Division 1A tournament, better known as the Super 8, has a chance to return to Massachusetts…
Read More

Spinales share special bond, reflect on Xaverian’s historic season

In the fall leading up to the high school hockey season, Xaverian senior Shane Spinale wasn’t sure his team would even get a shot at playing…
Read More

New England hockey community rallies for injured Bishop Feehan senior A.J. Quetta

The New England hockey community is coming together to support A.J. Quetta, a Bishop Feehan High School senior who suffered a serious head injury during…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter