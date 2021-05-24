Mass. coaches react to 1A tourney pause, as board of directors delays TMC vote

Pope Francis and BC High players battle in the 2019 Super 8 finale, won by BC High in quadruple overtime. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The MIAA hockey committee won’t let the Super 8 go down without a fight. Or a discussion, at least.

In the wake of the Tournament Management Committee’s April 15 decision to shelve the Division 1A tournament, better known as the Super 8, for the next four years, the hockey committee voted unanimously to appeal the TMC vote to the MIAA board of directors.

On May 10, the board voted 15-0 to delay the decision until the TMC and the hockey committee have a chance to discuss the possible change in the coming weeks.