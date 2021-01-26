Josh Hennessy on major junior vs. college, life in the ‘Q’ and Patrick Roy’s persuasion

Josh Hennessy (Brockton, Mass.) played 23 NHL games in a 13-year pro career. (Getty Images) Josh Hennessy was barely 16 when he made the decision to leave prep school, setting out on the second stage of his budding hockey career a bit earlier than expected in 2001. Coming off a 50-point freshman year at Milton Academy, the sought-after Brockton, Mass., native who was generating some major buzz as an exciting up-and-comer in New England had plenty of options to ponder when considering his future. Instead of committing to a traditional Hockey East power or venturing into the world of college hockey at all, however, Hennessy took the road less traveled, forgoing his NCAA eligibility to ink a deal in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. From there, after four increasingly productive seasons with the Quebec Remparts, he played 13 years professionally, five in the NHL.

On the latest session of New England Hockey Journal’s The Rink Shrinks podcast, Hennessy, now 35, joins co-hosts Brian Yandle and Mike Mottau to discuss taking the major junior route, being a member of the 2003 draft class, playing overseas and more. LISTEN: Session 12 of The Rink Shrinks After playing his youth hockey in Plymouth, Mass., on the South Shore, Hennessy made the transition to the prep realm in middle school. After a lengthy pursuit, he finally got his chance to play at Milton Academy with some help from a family friend. “I had applied and been accepted to Thayer the two previous years, but not getting financial aid, it just wasn’t something that was realistic for my family,” Hennessy said. “So, we kept trying, and then Paul Marks — amazing guy, influential person in my life and career, and I’m always thankful for him — basically pushed as hard as he could to get me in and get my family what we needed so I could go there. “I got accepted and that was one of the most memorable, happiest days that I ever had, because I really wanted to play in the ISL. I really wanted to take that step and I enjoyed the school aspect of it, too.”

Big for his age, he quickly began to have his way in the Independent School League. As a freshman, he notched 50 points on 20 goals in 28 games. Soon, he was faced with the decision: Stay with the Mustangs and continue to dominate the ISL’s scoring charts, or jump up a level to face a new challenge. Ultimately, with the advice of his father and other figures, he chose the latter. “That was really hard,” Hennessy told the Shrinks. “That was the first kind of grown-up decision you had to make. My freshman year, I was up there in scoring in the ISL and felt like (I could) accelerate things. Not that it wasn’t challenging, but it was hard to imagine playing the same level for three more years.” While dominating the ISL alongside his friends and enjoying the top-tier academics at Milton was a tough situation to walk away from, it was the right move for him, Hennessy said. “I didn’t want to leave. It’s fun to dominate,” he remarked. “I wanted to get to 100 points the next year.” After playing in front of several QMJHL scouts and subsequently being recruited, he set out to Halifax, Nova Scotia, to get a glimpse of what the league was really about. “Great city, 10,000 people at the game, kids are getting cheered, and at that point I was like, ‘I can do this four months from now, instead of playing in front of your parents?” Hennessy said. “So, I was enamored with that, and then I guess people know, realistically, I made some money. There was a financial aspect to it, and then (you also) took some of the risk in terms of losing your NCAA eligibility. “Part of the agreement we had was that if I didn’t sign an NHL contract by the time that I could no longer play in juniors that essentially, I would have college paid for. So, they were betting from their end that I was going to play, get drafted and have things work out, which it did, so once I signed that was null and void.”

Initially, he thought he might be headed to Halifax to join the Mooseheads for good. But not for long. Soon after, the Remparts came swooping in and swayed his mind. A bigger offer was one thing, but a recruiting call from Quebec’s franchise owner, and at the time, still active NHL Hall of Fame goaltender, Patrick Roy, helped. “Quebec just came over the top with an offer,” Hennessy said. “I think they got a sniff that I was considering actually going to the league. So, Patrick Roy called my parents, and it was at the height of when Colorado was still unbelievable, he was probably still an All-Star that year,. He’s a legend, and I remember he calls the house phone, and I was a kid, I had just turned 16, and he was just kind of talking about the opportunity and he’s seen me play and they really want to have me, and I was just like, ‘Wow, OK.’ ” That was all it took. From there, he played four seasons with the Remparts, finishing his education in the process, before being selected in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft and eventually getting his chance in the pros with the Ottawa Senators in 2006. In hockey, every player has his or her own path, and no single path is the correct path. When all was said and done, Hennessy’s glad he took the one that was best for him. “Really it was just making an aggressive play to try and play in the NHL and give myself the best chance,” he said. “Whether that was true or not, we’ll never know. Would I have played longer if I went to college to have more time to develop? Would I have never made it all? Would I have quit hockey my junior of high school? Who knows?

“It was not an easy decision, but I don’t regret it in the tiniest bit. I think it was right for me, and then I had an awesome, awesome experience in Quebec. Never actually made it to college — sorry, mom — but I don’t have any regrets.” For more from Josh Hennessy on getting drafted by the Remparts, matriculating into the league, his 13-year professional career and more, find the podcast through a variety of streaming platforms, such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and TuneIn, or online at hockeyjournal.com/podcast. Liam Flaherty can be reached at liam.flaherty@hockeyjournal.com and on Twitter @_LiamFlaherty. The Rink Shrinks is sponsored by Integral Hockey Boston.

